Ahead of polls, CM pushes for connectivity with development pitch in Biswanath

Guwahati, April 28: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, made a strong development pitch for Biswanath, promising a raft of infrastructure projects to position it among the most developed districts in Assam.

Addressing an election meeting ahead of the Panchayat polls, Sarma announced plans for new highways, a ropeway, upgraded rail connectivity, and even aviation-standard roads, in a bid to woo voters and bolster the BJP’s development narrative.

“Mission Chariali will soon have its own highway, and the road connecting Tezpur to Baihata Chariali will be upgraded into a four-lane highway,” Sarma told the gathering.

He further announced that Biswanath would soon get a ropeway — an amenity until now only seen in Guwahati.

In a striking announcement, Sarma said that Assam’s upcoming roads would be built to double as runways for aircraft landings.

“We are creating a road between Guwahati and Dibrugarh where vehicles will ply, but we will also make sure planes can land on it by December,” he said, referring to the proposed Guwahati-Dibrugarh Expressway, which would be constructed to airport runway standards.

Boosting connectivity within the district, the Chief Minister said arrangements would also be made to ensure trains can stop at areas like Biswanath and Behali — a first for the region.

Turning to environmental concerns, Sarma assured that a permanent solution is being worked out for the longstanding issues in Kaziranga National Park, where human habitation and eco-sensitive zones (ESZs) have often clashed.

“We are working on a plan so that the fishermen community can continue their livelihood without conflict with Kaziranga’s eco-sensitive areas,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s broader development agenda, Sarma pointed to the expansion of medical colleges across all districts and the establishment of new educational institutions such as Kanaklata University and Gohpur University.

As the campaign for the Panchayat elections enters its final stretch, Sarma is banking on his development agenda to win over voters across the state.