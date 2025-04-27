Ahead of polls, CM champions Dibrugarh's growth with new Assembly, key roads

Guwahati, April 27: Ahead of the Panchayat elections, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ramped up his development agenda in Dibrugarh’s Tingkhang on Sunday, promising a slew of development projects in coming days.

Addressing a large crowd, Sarma declared that Dibrugarh would soon host the new Assam Legislative Assembly building, which is set to begin construction in September.

“Dibrugarh is now the second capital of Assam. The upcoming construction of the Assam Legislative Assembly will mark a new chapter in the district’s growth,” Sarma announced.

He also highlighted the opening of the Moran-Naharkatiya road and the Trans Arunachal Highway - two key infrastructure projects expected to enhance regional connectivity.

The Chief Minister stressed his government’s achievements in bringing lasting peace to the state, citing the reintegration of over 8,000 former militants.

“Today, Assam is at peace. We hear the sounds of pepa and gogona, not gunfire. The youth who strayed have returned home to their families,” Sarma said, highlighting that insurgent groups no longer exists in the state.

Sarma also promised that Assam’s burgeoning industrial ecosystem would offer a future for youth in their home state, preventing the exodus to low-paying jobs in other states.

“Our industrial initiatives will ensure that Assam’s youth no longer have to seek jobs in places like Karnataka or Telangana for paltry salaries,” he added.

In response to national security concerns following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Sarma vowed to take decisive action against those supporting anti-national activities.

“There are enemies inside the state and outside. The army is handling the external threats, but we will deal with internal threats. Assam police have arrested individuals with Pakistan sympathies on social media, and we will find anyone hiding and bring them to justice,” he warned.

Sarma concluded by reiterating the BJP-led NDA government’s commitment to the state’s development, positioning these policies as a key factor in the upcoming elections.

With just four days to go before the Panchayat polls, Sarma is expecting his continued emphasis on local youth empowerment and national integrity to influence voters in the upcoming elections.