Ahead of PM’s visit, Congress slams govt over coal mining, corruption in state

Guwahati, Feb 24: As Assam prepares for the much-anticipated two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 starting tomorrow, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising questions about illegal coal mining, tea workers’ wages, and alleged corruption in the state.

At a press conference in New Delhi on Monday, Congress leaders, including Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah and MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Prodyut Bordoloi, and Rakibul Hussain, took aim at the Prime Minister, who arrived in Guwahati the same day to attend Jhumur Binandini and inaugurate Advantage Assam 2.0.

“We have all seen the first labourer emerging from the mine, stating that 25 others remain trapped inside. Why is coal mining still active in Assam despite the 2014 National Green Tribunal (NGT) ban?” questioned Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Borah.

Congress leaders alleged that the illegal coal mine in Umrangso is operated by Kanika Hojai, wife of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Debolal Garlosa.

“Why has no action been taken? Why is there no inquiry? The Chief Minister benefits from this illegal coal mining,” Borah questioned.

The allegations come amid multiple FIRs filed against Garlosa and his wife by civil bodies and organisations in connection with the Tin Kilo illegal mine incident.

Congress also took aim at the BJP-led state government for failing to deliver on promises made to Assam’s tea workers.

“The Prime Minister will witness the Jhumur dance today, but have the Tea Tribe communities received what was promised? In 2014, Modi ji assured Assam’s 11 lakh tea workers that their daily wages would be ₹351. Today, they are paid only ₹220–₹250,” Borah added.

Meanwhile, AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge also launched a blistering attack on the BJP, calling out its “misgovernance” in Assam. He alleged that Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had set up a “factory of fake promises.”

“Recently, Congress leaders in Assam have faced both political and physical attacks! The people will answer by ensuring a Congress-led government a year from now. Assam is suffering from corruption, hatred, and BJP’s land mafia,” Kharge wrote on social media.

The political war of words comes as Advantage Assam 2.0 is set to unfold from tomorrow, with the state’s economic and investment potential under the spotlight.











































