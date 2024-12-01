Ahead of monsoon, Ashok Singhal seeks urgent urban flood mitigation plans for Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 1: State's Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal on Saturday instructed the officials concerned to chalk out short-term and long-term strategies to address the flood problem of Guwahati.

The minister made the instruction while chairing a meeting of the Mission Flood Free Guwahati held at Dispur. Assam Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota was also present in the meeting, along with other senior officials of the line departments. According to a statement, the meeting mainly focused on strategies to mitigate artificial flooding in the city before the next monsoon season. Attending the meeting, officials of different departments presented their plans to address the issue, including discussions on advanced drainage systems and immediate actionable measures.

"The meeting also reviewed the recommendations of the special committee led by Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan. This committee, which collected suggestions from 275 citizens, identified practical solutions for flood-prone areas including Rukminigaon, Juripar, Wireless-Basisthapur, and Hatigaon," the statement said.

The Directorate of Town and Country Planning presented a satellite-based survey, analysing the roads and drainage layouts of flood-affected areas. Based on this data, Minister Singhal directed the departments to finalise short-term measures to be implemented within the next three to four months.

"Singhal stressed the timely completion of sludge removal works from all sewers of the city, including major water channels like Bharalu, Bahini, and Lakhimijan, along with proper and immediate disposal of waste. He also instructed the Public Works Department to construct and improve sewerage systems in critical areas like Juripar and Hatigaon and to adopt scientific drainage methods for Rukminigaon-Basisthapur," the statement said.

Further, the meeting reviewed the artificial flood problem of Dibrugarh city and discussed the proposed drainage projects recommended by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning.

The minister reaffirmed the state government's commitment to ensuring flood resilience in urban areas and improving living conditions for its citizens. He highlighted the importance of a collaborative and data-driven approach in addressing these challenges and ensuring sustainable urban infrastructure. Later in the day, the minister reviewed the progress of several key projects implemented by the Irrigation Department and Housing and Urban Affairs Department in a series of separate meetings held at Janata Bhawan.

These projects included initiatives by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), and Mission Amrut.

By-

Staff Reporter