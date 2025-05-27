Ahead of inauguration, Minister hails Rs 65-Cr Chirang Jail as Northeast’s finest

Chirang, May 27: Cabinet Minister Rupesh Gowala, on Tuesday, visited Chirang to inspect the newly constructed District Jail, which is set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 21.

Built at a cost of Rs 65 crore, the prison has been equipped with a host of modern amenities, making it, in Gowala’s words, “the best jail in the Northeast.”

“There are no other jails in Assam with facilities on par with the Chirang District Jail. It would not be far-fetched to say this is the most advanced in the entire Northeast,” Gowala told the press, during his inspection.

Detailing the infrastructure, the Minister for Home (Prisons, Home Guard, and Civil Defence), said the jail comprises separate wards, toilets, and hospitals for male and female inmates, along with schools, libraries, and dedicated dining halls.

“We have fulfilled every instruction provided. The infrastructure reflects a focus on reform and rehabilitation,” he added.

The prison has a total capacity to house 636 inmates, including quarantine facilities for 79.

“While the main jail has space for 557 inmates, we have additional arrangements for isolation or health-related needs,” he said.

Also present during the inspection, Sidli MLA Nirmal Kumar Brahma welcomed the completion of the project, noting that the district jail would ease the burden on facilities in other parts of the state.

“Until now, inmates from Chirang were being sent to jails in Goalpara, Dhubri, and occasionally Nagaon, depending on availability. The establishment of a local jail will prevent the logistical and legal challenges of transferring prisoners across districts,” Brahma said.

He also confirmed that while the construction is complete, staff training is underway ahead of the official opening next month.