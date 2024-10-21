Ahead of Diwali, this village in Bajali crafts livelihoods one lamp at a time

Bajali, Oct. 21: Every year, as the Festival of Lights draws near, Denatari village in Bajali district, lower Assam, comes alive with palpable festive spirit. For the 150-200 families residing in the village, crafting clay items—such as flower tubs and lamps—serve as a crucial source of income for the community.

Kunti Pall, a centenarian resident, illustrates the village’s untiring commitment to this time-honoured craft. “From dawn to dusk, we work together,” she shares, her hands expertly moulding clay. This age-old practice of creating earthen lamps and various clay items has been a cornerstone of life in Denatari for generations.

Gopal Pall, another resident, adds, “I have been doing this since my childhood. Everyone in this village participates.”

Every day, in the run-up to Diwali, families gather around their hearths, surrounded by mounds of special clay and the flickering flames of burning kilns. Sun-dried earthen lamps are placed inside the kilns, where they undergo the final transformation, ready to light up homes during Diwali.

However, amidst the excitement, there are also challenges. Gopal expresses the collective wish of the villagers, “We have not received any technological assistance or machinery from the government yet. It would be much easier if we had machinery. Our work becomes unmanageable with just human labour. How much can we possibly do?”

Despite these hurdles, the spirit of community remains unshaken in the village. Every day, one would witness some villagers busy drying the lamps under the sun, while others prepare for the market day.

“We send these earthen lamps to Nalbari and various parts of Upper Assam, including Tezpur, Dhemaji, and Nagaon,” Gopal informs.

As the festival nears, the price of these cherished lamps varies, with a bag of 1,000 earthen lamps selling for between Rs. 500 and Rs. 650, depending on demand.

The commitment to maintain this age-old craft shines brightly in Denatari, where the warmth of community and the joy of tradition illuminate the path toward a hopeful future.

With each lamp crafted, the villagers not only prepare to celebrate Diwali but also honour a legacy that connects them to their ancestors, weaving together the past and the present in a play of light and love.





- By Sasanka Talukdar