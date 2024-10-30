Ahead of Diwali, PCBA raids firecracker vendors in Silchar, seizes ‘noisy’ items

Silchar, Oct 30: In a bid to curb noise pollution ahead of Diwali, the Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA) Regional Laboratory and office in Silchar launched a crackdown on vendors selling firecrackers exceeding the permissible noise limit of 125 decibels (dB(A)), on Wednesday.

The raids, carried out under the Noise Pollution and Regulation Act, 2000, targeted 19 firecracker outlets and led to the seizure of 37 packets containing banned items that breached the legal noise threshold.

The operation was conducted with oversight from a district magistrate, and the seized items were subsequently handed over to the District Administration for further action.

Arabinda Das, Regional Executive Engineer of the PCBA at Silchar, stated that only 16 firecracker items are sanctioned by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for temporary sale and storage.

These permitted items include various sizes of stars, rasi, rockets, snake cartons, sky shows, and color matches. “The raids will continue through Diwali to ensure compliance,” he confirmed.

Das urged the public to celebrate Diwali and Kali Puja responsibly with “green crackers” that meet noise regulations. Reflecting on last year’s eco-friendly festivities, he highlighted Silchar’s low Air Quality Index (AQI), which stayed below 50.

Data from the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) showed that in 2023, Silchar recorded an AQI of 34 before and during Diwali, rising only to 40 afterward—well within safe levels. Noise pollution levels also remained notably low.

To maintain this eco-friendly trend, PCBA officials have launched awareness drives across the city, encouraging residents to avoid high-decibel crackers and embrace sustainable celebrations for a “green Diwali”.