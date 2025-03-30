Ahead of CM’s visit, 1,500, including 800 BJP workers join Congress in Biswanath

Biswanath, March 30: As many as 1,500 individuals, including former Biswanath district BJP vice president Dr Ranjan Gogoi, joined the Congress party on Sunday.

The mass defection comes just ahead of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s scheduled visit to the district on Monday.

Gogoi, a key BJP figure in the region, formally switched sides during a ceremony organised by the Pabhoi Mandal Congress Committee.

He arrived at the event in a grand procession, accompanied by nearly a thousand supporters, and was welcomed with floral showers and traditional drumbeats by Congress workers.

“Apart from me, around 1,500 people joined the Congress today, including 800 BJP workers. Additionally, several members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and other groups have also joined,” Gogoi said.

Following his defection, Gogoi launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, accusing the party of sidelining its old members and allowing corruption to thrive.

“I worked with the BJP for several years, but I have seen that they don’t value their long-time workers. While they have done some good work, the level of corruption in various departments is intolerable,” he alleged.

Declaring his new political mission, Gogoi vowed to make Biswanath "BJP-free" before the 2026 elections.

“We must strengthen the Congress in Biswanath so that in the coming days, this region is completely free from BJP’s influence,” he asserted.

On Monday, the Chief Minister will inaugurate Assam’s first automated vehicular fitness centre in Biswanath.

He will also unveil the newly constructed Awarat Bhawan, lay the foundation stone for the Guptakashi-Biswanath Ropeway, and later address a public gathering.