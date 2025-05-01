Ahead of Bodofa Marg launch, BTC honours leader’s legacy on 35th death anniversary

Kokrajhar, May 1: The 35th death anniversary of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma, revered as the father of the Bodo people’s renaissance, was observed with solemnity and reverence in Kokrajhar on Thursday, drawing a large gathering of dignitaries, students, and community members.

The event, held at Thulungapuri in Dotma — Bodofa’s burial site — was jointly organised by the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), the Upendranath Brahma Trust, and the Department of Culture, Government of Assam.

The day began with ABSU Assistant Education Secretary Romeo K. Basumatary hoisting the organisational flag at half-mast, followed by floral tributes to the late leader. A steady stream of visitors continued to pay homage throughout the day.

Cabinet Minister Nandita Gorlosa, speaking at the ceremony, called the occasion “historic” and lauded the government’s continued recognition of Bodofa’s contributions at both state and national levels.

She expressed gratitude for being part of the commemoration, noting that such remembrance reflects the deep respect the Bodo community holds for the visionary leader.

“The Bodo community is grateful to the present government for this recognition,” she said, adding that it was fitting for Dotma, the village Bodofa belonged to and championed throughout his life, to host such a significant event.

BTC Deputy Chief and UPPL leader Gobinda Basumatary reflected on Bodofa’s humble origins and powerful legacy. He recalled how the young student leader from Dotma sparked a movement for the rights and identity of the Bodo people.

“His name and vision are known to all. In a short time, he showed the community a path to dignity and justice,” Basumatary said. He also praised Bodofa’s commitment to harmony among communities, underscoring his enduring motto - Live and let live.

Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Kalyan Chakravorty and other senior officials were also present at the ceremony.

In a parallel event at the BTC Secretariat, the BTC administration paid floral tributes at Bodofa’s statue.

Later in the evening, at around 4 pm, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will rename a stretch of Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in South Delhi to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma Marg.

Ahead of the ceremony, the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has announced a mass tribute — five lakh earthen lamps and candles will be lit at 5:30 pm across households and public spaces throughout the Bodoland Territorial Region.