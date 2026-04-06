Ahead of Assam polls, grenade found at BJP candidate’s Sarupathar home

Jorhat, Apr 6: With just two days remaining for the Assam Assembly elections, tension gripped Sarupathar in Golaghat district after a grenade was recovered from the residence of BJP candidate Biswajit Phukan, on Sunday evening.

According to preliminary information, unidentified miscreants allegedly targeted the candidate’s house, possibly attempting an attack by hurling the explosive from a distance.

Police teams rushed to the spot soon after and secured the area. An Additional Superintendent of Police from the Crime Branch said the grenade’s safety lever was not immediately found, indicating it may have been tampered with.





“The lever of the grenade has not been found yet. A bomb disposal squad is on its way for further examination,” the officer said, on Monday.

Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the vicinity to establish the sequence of events. “We are analysing the footage. More information will emerge from it,” the officer added.

Preliminary footage suggests the grenade was thrown at around 8:50 pm, possibly from outside the compound.

Debajit Phukan, the candidate’s brother, said the family has urged authorities to conduct a thorough probe.

“At around 8:50 pm, the grenade was thrown at the residence. It appears it was hurled from a distance, which is why it could not enter from the front gate. We want the police to investigate the matter properly and take strict action against those responsible,” he said.

He also claimed that a similar incident had occurred about a year ago, when two grenades were recovered from the premises while the house was under construction.

A local resident, who first spotted the object said, he initially noticed a suspicious black item lying on the ground.

“When I picked it up, I realised it was a grenade and immediately informed Biswajit Phukan,” he said.

While residents suspect a possible link to the ongoing election season, police said no motive has been established so far.

The incident has heightened security concerns in the area as campaigning enters its final stretch, prompting calls for increased vigilance ahead of polling day.