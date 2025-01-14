Ahead of Advantage Assam 2.0, IT Minister makes strides in attracting Malaysian investment

Guwahati, Jan 14: In the lead-up to the highly anticipated Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, State IT and Science and Technology Minister Keshab Mahanta paid a courtesy call on Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, Mr. Liew Chin Tong, on Tuesday.

Minister Mahanta, heading a government delegation, has been actively engaging with industrialists in the island nation to attract potential investments to the state.

Previously, he also engaged successfully with leading semiconductor companies, exploring how Assam could integrate into the global semiconductor supply chain. The discussions centred on both forward and backward linkages, aimed at enhancing Assam’s capabilities in high-tech manufacturing and innovation.

In a post on social media, Minister Mahanta shared, "Following the roadshow in Kuala Lumpur, I held a series of Business to Government meetings with leading Malaysian semiconductor companies. These discussions resulted in promising talks about potential investment in Assam's semiconductor sector."

Earlier, Mahanta conducted a roadshow in Malaysia, which saw the participation of over 150 businesses. During the event, he invited companies to join Advantage Assam 2.0, highlighting the vast opportunities for investment, collaboration, and growth across Assam’s thriving sectors.

The roadshow is part of a series of promotional events aimed at attracting global attention to Assam's potential as a key investment destination.

Previous roadshows in Thailand, Bhutan, Mumbai, and New Delhi have already laid the foundation for the summit, which is scheduled to take place in Guwahati from February 25.

"The companies expressed strong interest in Advantage Assam 2.0 and committed to visiting the TSAT facility at Jagiroad to explore Assam’s potential in high-tech manufacturing," the Chief Minister’s Office shared on its official social media handle.

On January 12, Mahanta also held an insightful G2B (Government-to-Business) meeting with delegations from the ASEAN India Economic Council (AIEC), the Kuala Lumpur & Selangor Indian Chamber of Commerce, SAMENTA, the Malay Businessmen & Industrialists Association, FICCIM, and the Electrical & Electronics Association of Malaysia.

Earlier, Singapore was announced as the first partner country for the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit in February 2025.

The announcement was made by Singapore's High Commissioner, HC Wong, following an Ambassador's Roundtable in Delhi, attended by Assam's Chief Minister.

"Singapore will be the first partner country for the #AdvantageAssam Summit in February 2025. We look forward to further cooperation," Wong wrote on social media.