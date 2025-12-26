Ahead of 2026 polls, Kharuwa villagers flag 18-yr-old bamboo bridge crisis

Golaghat, Dec 26: Hundreds of residents of Kharuwa village under the Premhora Village Panchayat in Borpathar’s Sarupathar Assembly constituency continue to risk their lives daily while crossing a severely dilapidated bamboo bridge—the only means of connectivity for the area—for nearly two decades.

The bamboo bridge, constructed by villagers over a small water body, connects Kharuwa with neighbouring villages, including Premhora, Gorgao, Tengajan, Langtha, Jaljari, Naharbari, Upper Langtha and Gelabil.

Locals said six to seven villages depend on the fragile structure for daily movement despite its unsafe condition.

“We are farmers. If we have to go to places like Gelabil and Sarupathar for trade and business, we have to use this bridge,” said a resident, adding that without it, people are forced to travel several extra kilometres via alternative routes.

For the past 18 to 20 years, villagers have been rebuilding and repairing the bamboo bridge annually using their own savings.

“Breaking our hard-earned money, we rebuild the bridge every year. It has now reached a pitiable condition, but we have no option,” another villager said.

The bridge is used daily by schoolchildren, farmers transporting produce, traders and patients seeking medical care.

During medical emergencies, patients are reportedly carried across the bridge on handcarts and then lifted into ambulances stationed on the other side, as vehicles cannot cross the structure.

“The people of Kharuwa village have been living with this situation for nearly two decades. The government has never paid attention,” a local resident said, adding that villagers go door to door each year collecting bamboo and money for repairs.





Villagers in Kharuwa using the dilapidated bamboo bridge (Photo: AT)

A local woman expressed concern over frequent accidents. “Many students commute using this bridge. Several villagers have met with accidents because of its ruined condition. The government talks about development, but this bridge has been ignored. We only see our representatives during elections,” she said.

Echoing the sentiment, an elderly resident said repeated self-funded construction had exhausted the villagers. “Using this bridge makes the journey shorter; otherwise, we have to travel miles. We appeal to the government to construct a permanent concrete bridge,” he said.

Despite repeated appeals and written submissions to district authorities and the local panchayat, villagers alleged that no concrete steps have been taken.

“We are tired of asserting our demands. If this bridge is constructed, at least six to seven villages like Naharbari, Jaljari, Premhora and Gelabil will benefit,” another resident said, citing several accidents caused by the bridge’s condition.

With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, political activities have intensified in the region.

However, villagers alleged that past election promises remained limited to assurances, while the bamboo bridge continues to reflect neglect and a lack of basic infrastructure.

Residents have once again urged the government to immediately construct a durable concrete bridge to ensure safe connectivity and end years of hardship.