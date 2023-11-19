Agricultural Devastation Unleashed: Golakganj Grapples with Catastrophic Caterpillar Onslaught

Dhubri, Nov 19: A formidable swarm of caterpillars has unleashed a wave of destruction across many villages in Golakganj area under Assam’s Dhubri district, casting a shadow over the region’s agricultural vitality.

The infestation has primarily targeted paddy fields situated particularly in the villages of Jhapusabari PT 2 (under Ranpagli GP), Dighaltari (under Sonakhuli GP), Kaimari (Kaimari GP) and Pogalagi (Pogalagi GP), in Golakganj area, leaving farmers grappling with the aftermath and raising concerns about the region's agricultural sustainability.

Paddy fields, the lifeblood of numerous villages, now stand as battlegrounds where farmers fight to salvage what remains from the relentless feeding frenzy of these voracious pests.

The agrarian landscape, once teeming with ripened paddy crops, now bears the scars of the caterpillar invasion. Normal activities, especially crucial agricultural undertakings, have been severely hampered, plunging the farming community into a state of chaos and economic uncertainty.

Farmers in Golakganj are pointing fingers at the agriculture department, accusing them of inaction despite repeated warnings about the impending catastrophe. Frustration has reached a boiling point, leading some farmers to resort to drastic measures like setting their fields ablaze in a desperate bid to eradicate the invaders.









The economic repercussions are harsh and immediate, with livelihoods hanging in the balance. Plans for future harvests, including maize, are now jeopardized as the scale of the infestation suggests long-lasting consequences for the region's farmlands. One distressed farmer expressed, "The impact is so massive that our fields might bear the scars of this infestation for seasons to come."



The use of pesticides, a common defense against such pests, presents a dilemma for farmers, however it will decorate the farm product quality making the fields unable to grow crops further.

The enormity of the calamity is staggering, with an estimated 300 to 400 acres of rural farmland in the area is reeling from the caterpillar invasion. As the region's agricultural backbone quivers under the unexpected assault, the immediate future remains uncertain for Golakganj's farmers.







