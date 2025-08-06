AGP’s solo BTC bid was a joint decision with NDA partners: Phani Bhushan Choudhury

Guwahati, Aug 6: Ahead of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, Barpeta MP and senior Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Phani Bhushan Choudhury has clarified that the regional party’s decision to contest solo in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is not aimed at undermining its alliance partners.

“Our focus is not to defeat alliance parties, but to secure a position in the BTR by contesting alone. We are not here to defeat the BJP or the UPPL,” Choudhury said, responding to recent remarks by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma suggesting that AGP should prioritise winning BTC seats rather than targeting the BJP.

Choudhury further added that the decision to contest independently in the BTR had been taken in mutual agreement between the alliance partners.

The developments come at a time when the AGP is facing internal unrest. On July 20, a party convention in Chaygaon witnessed scuffles between members, while the Majuli unit has reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over internal party matters.

Meanwhile, AGP president and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, on August 1, had confirmed that discussions with the BJP on seat-sharing for the BTC polls are yet to take place.

He added that the final decision on constituencies will be taken after consultations with the BJP, and official announcements will follow.

The Chief Minister's remarks came even as all NDA allies have opted to contest the BTC polls independently with AGP already announcing plans to field candidates in 10 constituencies.

When asked whether the AGP’s decision to go solo could affect the BJP’s prospects, Sarma said the regional ally should focus on winning rather than targeting the BJP.

The BTC elections—widely seen as a political litmus test ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls—are expected to be notified in the third week of August.