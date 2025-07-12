AGP’s Majuli unit threatens to exit NDA over BJP ‘disrespect’ ahead of 2026 polls

Majuli, July 12: With the 2026 Assembly elections just months away, cracks seem to have appeared within Assam’s ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), as the Assam Gana Parishad’s (AGP) Majuli district committee has openly threatened to sever ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The rift came to the fore during an executive meeting held at the AGP district office in Garamur on Saturday. Representatives from 20 regional units of Majuli gathered to voice their grievances against the local BJP unit and sitting MLA Bhuban Gam.

AGP members alleged that despite a decade-long alliance, they have been treated with “utter disrespect” and have received no meaningful support or recognition from the BJP.

District president Brajen Gam, who has been declared the AGP’s candidate for Majuli if the situation remains unresolved, said, “We have stood with the BJP for ten years. It was our support that ensured the BJP’s victory in the last Assembly by-election. But in all this time, our committee has been looked down upon. The alliance was meant to empower our workers and uplift our candidates, but the opposite has happened.”

Another local leader added, “We were even betrayed in the panchayat elections. The AGP was borne out of the historic Asom Andolan — we carry forward the legacy of sacrifice and people’s movements. If our central leadership does not act on our concerns, we in Majuli will have no choice but to fight independently in 2026.”

An AGP worker echoed the sentiment, stating, “Though Majuli has seen some development, it’s far from enough. The AGP has contributed significantly here, but the current MLA has failed to understand and represent the constituency’s real needs. This alliance now feels one-sided and disrespectful. We do not want to remain in a partnership that ignores our work.”

The message from the Majuli committee is unambiguous - unless the AGP’s central leadership intervenes and ensures the BJP treats the district unit with respect and fairness, they are prepared to contest independently in 2026 under the party’s elephant symbol.