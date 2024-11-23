AGP’s Diptimayee Choudhury wins Bongaigaon, vows to deliver change

Bongaigaon, Nov. 23: Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Diptimayee Choudhury emerged victorious in the Bongaigaon by-election by a margin of 35,164 votes.

Following her win, Choudhury expressed her gratitude towards the people of Bongaigaon constituency and shared her commitment to serve the region.

"I have renewed hope in the people of Bongaigaon constituency. As for the steps I will take as the MLA, it's not something I can specify at this moment. Everything will be revealed and done in due time," Choudhury said, reflecting on the overwhelming support she received.

Choudhury had exuded confidence from the very beginning of the counting process, expressing optimism about her chances. "I am hopeful of winning the elections today. I do not have much tension. I am here to see the counting hall today for the first time. Every other time, I have sat outside the counting hall. Today is my first," she had said earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Brajenjit Singha, who was trailing behind, expressed his dissatisfaction with what he called the “dynastic and divisive politics” of the National Democratic Alliance. Singha, who campaigned vigorously for change and development, criticised the AGP and the NDA alliance for fielding Choudhury in the by-election.

“The people have expressed their desire for change and development. They do not seek dynastic and divisive politics. The people have endured 38 years of this and they seek change,” Singha said.

Addressing these concerns, Lok Sabha MP from Barpeta constituency, Phani Bhusan Choudhury told the press, “All of that is passed now. We now have to focus on how we can work to take things forward for the constituency. The responsibility that the public have given Diptimayee Choudhury is immense and I will offer my advice to her to carry out her responsibilities.”

Brajen Singha also raised concerns about what he perceived as a concentration of power within one family, criticising Phani Bhusan Choudhury for putting his wife forward as a candidate.

"Phani Bhusan Choudhury has put his wife forward, trying to keep the MLA seat within the family. He is already an MP and also holding power as an MLA. This is very unfortunate for democracy," Singha said, hinting at what he saw as an unfair political practice.

To these queries, the Lok Sabha MP said, “In the same household, there will be an MLA and an MP who will work for the people. The MLA will carry out the work that is needed for the people of the constituency. The MP will provide all the support that is necessary for the work to be carried out. This will lead to the development of the people of Bongaigaon.”

On being asked why the AGP has been in power in Bongaigaon for the past 38 years, Phani Bhusan Choudhury said, “I was always hopeful that the people of Bongaigaon will support us as we have never broken the trust of the people and have stood by them through thick and thin. The way the people of Bongaigaon have embraced me, I was confident that they will also embrace the candidate of the AGP-NDA for the bypolls.”

As the final results came in, Diptimayee Choudhury’s win cemented AGP’s foothold in Bongaigaon, setting the stage for future political developments in the region.