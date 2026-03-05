AGP youth rally in Biswanath seeks seat for party ahead of Assam polls

Biswanath, Mar 5: With the state Assembly elections approaching, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Thursday held a show of strength in Biswanath through a bike rally organised by its youth wing, the Asom Yuva Parishad.

The rally was attended by the Parishad’s central president, working president and vice-president, along with AGP general secretary, former minister and ex-MLA Prabin Hazarika, besides hundreds of supporters.

The rally began from the AGP office and proceeded to Biswanath Ghat, drawing considerable public attention.

“We have resolved to strengthen the base of AGP in areas where it has weakened and to attract the younger generation. The youth wing of AGP has been organising mass rallies across the state. Our goal is to oust the Congress and realise the vision for Assam shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the AGP,” said Jitu Baruah, central president of the Asom Yuva Parishad.

The youth wing also demanded that the AGP be allotted the Biswanath Assembly constituency in the upcoming elections.

It argued that the party had honoured the alliance by making sacrifices in the last two Assembly polls and therefore deserve the seat this time.

“Former MLA Prabin Hazarika has been working hard here to revive the party’s base. We demand that our alliance partner, the BJP, allot the Biswanath constituency to us,” Baruah added.

Earlier, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had announced that negotiations over seat-sharing among the constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had been completed.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday night, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said discussions had been held with key regional partners, including the AGP, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), and the Rabha Hasong Joutha Sangram Committee, to finalise the distribution of seats for the upcoming elections.

However, he clarified that the final announcement would be made only after the proposal receives approval from the BJP’s Central Parliamentary Board.