AGP veteran Prafulla Mahanta’s son likely to join AJP

Digboi, Aug 11: In a potential shake-up within Assam’s political landscape, Lurin Jyoti Gogoi, chief of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), has hinted that Shyamantak Kashyap, son of former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, may soon join the AJP.

This speculation emerged during an event in Digboi, where Gitartha Saikia, the son of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader, also made headlines by joining AJP.

Addressing the press, Gogoi revealed that discussions with Kashyap and other prominent figures are ongoing. “We are engaging with individuals who share our party’s ideology,” Gogoi stated, underscoring AJP’s intent to broaden its political base.

The event saw a significant turnout, with approximately 300 leaders and activists from various parties, including BJP and Congress, joining AJP.

This influx of political figures highlights the shifting allegiances in Assam’s political arena.

Recent reports have also suggested that Mrinal Saikia’s son, Khumatai MLA, is in talks to join AJP. However, there has been no official confirmation of his immediate move to the party.

This flurry of political activity follows a period of change, with notable party shifts occurring post-Lok Sabha elections.

On August 9, former Nalbari district MLA Ashok Sarma joined the Congress party, citing dissatisfaction with his previous party’s leadership.

Sarma’s departure from his earlier party came after he was not given a ticket for the 2021 Assembly elections, with the BJP opting for Jayanta Mallabaruah, an ally of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The political landscape in Assam continues to evolve, with party affiliations shifting as leaders seek new alliances and opportunities in the wake of recent electoral outcomes.