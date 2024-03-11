AGP unveils candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Assam

Guwahati, March 11: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has officially declared its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Assam, for Barpeta and Dhubri parliamentary constituencies.

Javed Ali has been announced as the AGP candidate for Dhubri, while Phani Bhusan Choudhury will represent the party in Barpeta.

Expressing confidence in their candidates, the AGP anticipates a victory in the Dhubri parliamentary constituency.

This announcement aligns with the collaboration between the AGP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) for the Lok Sabha polls in Assam.

The BJP will contest 11 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. AGP will vie for two seats, namely Barpeta and Dhubri, while UPPL will field a candidate in Kokrajhar.

The Dhubri Lok Sabha seat, represented by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal since 2009, is considered a minority-dominated constituency.

Earlier, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta asserted that the AGP poses a formidable challenge to Ajmal in his stronghold, expressing confidence in winning the seat in the upcoming polls.