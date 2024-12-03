AGP to set up committees for upcoming panchayat, autonomous council polls: Atul Bora

Guwahati, Dec. 3: In preparation for the upcoming Panchayat and Autonomous Council elections, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) chief Atul Bora, on Tuesday, said that the party will establish several committees to oversee the elections and ensure a strong contest.

Bora highlighted that the party president will be responsible for directing the party's actions in these elections.

Speaking to the press, Bora remarked on the AGP-BJP alliance for the upcoming polls, stating, "The Panchayat elections are a major event. Although we had no formal understanding in the previous election, we are now together in the government."

Bora also clarified that the upcoming Panchayat polls would be party symbol-free at the Gaon Panchayat level. He mentioned, "There will be no party symbol in the Panchayat polls this time. This has some technical problems, and we are yet to discuss the matter in detail with the Chief Minister."

The Assam government had amended the Panchayat Act to ensure that the Gaon Panchayat elections will be conducted without party symbols.

However, political parties will still be allowed to use their symbols for elections at the Anchalik Panchayat and Zila Parishad levels.

Further addressing the implementation of the Biplab Sarma Committee report, Bora said the government would request the Centre to take up the provisions within its jurisdiction.

"We have discussed the matter with AASU (All Assam Students' Union), and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to take up the issues under the Centre’s domain," he added.

Finally, Bora spoke about the upcoming Swahid Diwas on December 10, which will be observed at the birthplace of Khargeshwar Talukdar, a martyr of the Assam Agitation.

He confirmed that the AGP would mark the occasion centrally, as part of the ongoing celebrations across the state.