AGP to manifest its might in 2026 state polls: Minister Atul Bora

Dibrugarh, Oct 14: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is set to manifest its might in the 2026 Assembly polls and for that the party has vowed to draw inspiration from “strong sentiment of regionalism”.

Stating that the AGP has been “striving hard for the comprehensive development of the state's Assamese people”, the party plans to march ahead hand-in-hand with all sections of people irrespective of ethnicity, language, caste, religion, tribes, etc., to realise this goal.

“We will take along all who are citizens under the Indian constitution. In our view, all these citizens are Assamese and we will continue to work cordially and unitedly and sustain our comradeship. Inspired by strong sentiment of regionalism, AGP has been striving hard for the comprehensive development of the State's Assamese people with all its sincerity and responsibility," said Cabinet Minister Atul Bora, during the party’s 40th foundation day celebrations at the Jerai Rajasuk playground in Chabua-Lahowal, on Monday.

The AGP president also took a dig at the newly-formed regional parties in the state, saying that they have been formed to “rehabilitate a few self-centred individuals under the Congress”.

In response to criticisms of AGP's alliance with a national political party, Bora asserted that the party remains steadfast in its “core objectives”.

“Given the present political scenario, we formed an alliance with a national party to achieve our collective goals but we have not compromised our values and have not deviated from our core objectives. We have not come into alliance with forces that sought to disrupt and curb the Assam Agitation by killing 855 Assamese activists. The new parties have been formed to rehabilitate a few self-centred individuals under the patronage of Indian National Congress (INC). They are exposed now and people have gradually understood their intent," he said.

Bora also described the current 2024 year as special for the regional party adding that the current year had turned out to be “a year of achievement”.

"The purpose, for which AGP was formed following the Assam Accord, is on the verge of realisation. The main provision of the Assam Accord, which is Clause 6, is being intended to be implemented by the government. We believe that our purpose and objectives will be achieved once Clause 6 of the Accord is implemented in all its totality. Another achievement for the AGP as a regional party is the designation of Assamese language as a classical language by the government of India," he said.

The Cabinet Minister also reiterated the party's stand to raise the issue of Scheduled Tribe status for the six communities Adivasis, Chutias, Koch-Rajbongshis, Mataks, Morans and Tai-Ahoms in the Parliament.