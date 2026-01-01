AGP to decide on seat-sharing with BJP soon: Atul Bora

Guwahati, Jan 1: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Wednesday said that it would soon decide on the seat-sharing proposition with its alliance partner BJP after taking into account all the relevant aspects.

"In order to develop the State, the support of a national party is very crucial. Many regional parties of India are also following the same path and achieved remarkable success in other states. Earlier, the AGP governments were not able to implement the Assam Accord due to lack of support from the Union government," said AGP president and State minister Atul Bora.

Interacting with media persons on the eve of New Year at the party headquarters here, Bora further said that the AGP is gearing up to contest in the ensuing Assembly elections 2026 with renewed vigour to establish a stronghold of regional political power at Dispur.

Bora said that party workers are upbeat in view of the upcoming elections, particularly in the constituencies where the AGP already has stronghold.

"In 2025, we have worked across the State to strengthen the party. The year 2026 is very important for us with only few months left for the Assembly polls. At present, every AGP worker is working at the grassroots level as part of the preparation for the ensuing elections. Our aim is to strengthen regional force at Dispur in the next election," Bora said.

On the implementation of the Assam Accord, Bora, who is also holding the portfolio of the Implementation of Assam Accord Department, said that he is optimistic that in the New Year the State government will be able to implement all the clauses of the Assam Accord.

"Assam Accord is the soul of AGP. Under the present State government, the process of implementation of the Accord has achieved significant mileage. I hope, in 2026, we will be able to implement the remaining parts of the Assam Accord," he asserted.

The AGP president further noted that Assam still has lots of issues to be resolved and the party is working to develop an environment of entrepreneurship in the State. On the issue of granting of ST status to six communities of Assam, Bora said, "We support the demand of the six communities. At the same time, we should safeguard the interest of existing ST communities in Assam."

AGP working president Keshab Mahanta, who was also present during the interaction, said the State government will finish the remaining works of Assam Accord implementation in 2026.





By

Staff Reporter



