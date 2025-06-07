AGP tea garden leader stakes claim to Rajya Sabha seat; party decision by June 9

Dibrugarh, June 7: The president of Asom Chah Parishad, the tea cell of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Pramod Bhengra, and a member of the Assam State Youth Commission, has sought nomination for the vacant Rajya Sabha seats.

Bhengra is one of the leading figures of the tea garden working community within the AGP in Upper Assam. He has been associated with AGP for over 20 years and has served the party in various capacities in both affiliated organisations and the parent body of the regional party.

According to Bhengra, AGP, being the largest regional party of the state, has never promoted a member from the tea garden working community to Rajya Sabha.

The Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have nominated members from the tea garden working community to the Rajya Sabha on various occasions. But the AGP has never nominated a single candidate from our community. The tea garden community being the largest among all the communities in Upper Assam, the AGP must contemplate and consider my candidature,” he said.

Among the two Rajya Sabha seats, one seat is held by the AGP. Bhengra is hopeful that the party will consider his application and nominate him from AGP.

Earlier on Thursday a three-member committee was formed by AGP for the candidate selection for Rajya Sabha.

Minister Atul Bora, following a meeting by the AGP in Guwahati, has mentioned that many people are filing their nomination for to the Rajya Sabha from the party.

“We discussed the Rajya Sabha seat nomination. The nomination date is June 9. This committee will hold discussions with all ticket aspirants and make the final decision through mutual understanding. We will declare the candidate within the next couple of days,” said Atul Bora.