AGP ramps up activities in Nalbari, eyes own candidate for 2026 Assam Assembly Polls

Nalbari, July 13: With the 2026 Assam Assembly elections on the horizon, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) appears to be intensifying its political outreach in Nalbari, signalling a strategic push to reclaim its regional stronghold.

The party recently held a crucial meeting aimed at securing a nomination for the Nalbari constituency, underlining its renewed focus on regional identity and grassroots mobilisation.

As political momentum builds across Assam, both ruling and opposition parties, along with their allies, are gearing up for the electoral battle.

In this context, an extended executive meeting was convened on Sunday at Pub Nalbari Junior College, jointly organised by the AGP’s affiliated wings — the Asom Yuba Parishad (Youth Wing), Krishak Parishad (Farmers’ Wing), and the Religious Minority Parishad.

The meeting focused on the political future of the Nalbari Assembly seat, particularly in light of AGP’s consistent support to NDA-backed candidates over the last decade. However, this time, a strong chorus of voices from within the party is pushing for an AGP candidate to contest from Nalbari — a constituency often referred to as a bastion of regionalism.

“Secretaries from various AGP wings and many party workers participated in today’s meeting. There is a strong desire among the members and the people of Nalbari for an AGP candidate in the upcoming 2026 elections. This is not just the party’s voice — it reflects the people’s sentiment,” said AGP Central Secretary Dilip Kumar Das.

He further added that he would consider contesting the 2026 elections if the people wished so.

“We will first discuss the matter, but if the people want me to represent them, I will step forward. AGP exists to protect our jati, mati, bheti and to uphold Assamese culture. Whatever decision is taken by our party leadership, we will stand by it,” Das said.

Acknowledging the sentiments expressed during the meeting, Das praised the contributions of the party’s allied organisations, the intellectual community, and the residents of Nalbari.

He appealed for continued unity and assured that the demand for an AGP candidate from the Nalbari constituency would be seriously considered, keeping in mind the aspirations of the people.