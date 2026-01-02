AGP presses claim to Biswanath seat ahead of Assam Assembly elections

Biswanath, Jan 2: With the Assam Assembly elections just a few months away, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has intensified its demand to contest from the Biswanath Assembly constituency, seeking recognition for the party’s long-standing presence and sacrifices in the region.

The party had earlier ceded the seat to alliance partner BJP in both the 2016 and 2021 elections but is now urging the ruling alliance to reconsider its claim this time.

Addressing the press on Friday, AGP general secretary Prabin Hazarika said the party leadership has advised him to strengthen organisational activities in Biswanath. Recalling the party’s past performance, Hazarika noted that even in 2011when the AGP had only 10 MLAs in the Assembly, the Biswanath seat was held by the party.

Highlighting the need to meet the aspirations of local residents, Hazarika said he is ready to contest the upcoming elections if the party allots him the ticket.

“Elections are around the corner and will begin in the next two to three months. In 2016, despite being the sitting MLA, the seat was given to the BJP as part of the alliance. This time, we have decided that the AGP should contest from Biswanath. The party leadership has given a positive signal and our organisational base here is strong,” he said, expressing hope that the alliance would accede to the demand.

However, the former minister ruled out the possibility of contesting as an Independent candidate if denied a party ticket.

“Whether I get the ticket or not, I will remain with the AGP. I was part of the Assam Movement and have been associated with the party since its foundation. Contesting as an Independent is not an option,” he asserted.

AGP leaders and workers in Biswanath said political activities have been stepped up in recent weeks and claimed that senior party leaders have responded positively to the demand for fielding an AGP candidate from the constituency.

Meanwhile, AGP president Atul Bora said on December 31 that the party would soon finalise its seat-sharing arrangement with alliance partner BJP after taking all relevant factors into account.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters on the eve of the New Year, Bora said the AGP is preparing for the 2026 Assembly elections with renewed vigour to strengthen regional political forces at Dispur.

“In 2025, we worked across the State to strengthen the organisation. With only a few months left for the 2026 polls, every AGP worker is engaged at the grassroots level. Our objective is to reinforce regional political strength in the next Assembly,” Bora said.