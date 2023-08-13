85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

AGP MLA resigns from party over delimitation order disappointment

By The Assam Tribune
AGP MLA resigns from party over delimitation order disappointment
X

Source: Twitter 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Aug 13: Expressing disappointment over the delimitation order in Assam, senior leader of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and MLA from Amguri assembly constituency Pradip Hazarika resigned from all roles of his party.

This comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI) released the final delimitation order for assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Assam wherein it has dissolved the Amguri constituency, which he had been representing for several years.

Hazarika who served as the Assembly representative for the 103-Amguri Assembly constituency in Sivasagar district, submitted his letter of resignation to AGP president Atul Bora. Hazarika has resigned from the post of party general secretary, member of party’s central committee and all other organisational portfolios and responsibilities.

As per reports, the ECI's final delimitation order resulted in the exclusion of Hazarika's Amguri constituency, with its areas incorporated into the Nazira and Sibsagar Assembly constituencies.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
AGP MLA resigns from party over delimitation order disappointment

Guwahati, Aug 13: Expressing disappointment over the delimitation order in Assam, senior leader of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and MLA from Amguri assembly constituency Pradip Hazarika resigned from all roles of his party.

This comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI) released the final delimitation order for assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Assam wherein it has dissolved the Amguri constituency, which he had been representing for several years.

Hazarika who served as the Assembly representative for the 103-Amguri Assembly constituency in Sivasagar district, submitted his letter of resignation to AGP president Atul Bora. Hazarika has resigned from the post of party general secretary, member of party’s central committee and all other organisational portfolios and responsibilities.

As per reports, the ECI's final delimitation order resulted in the exclusion of Hazarika's Amguri constituency, with its areas incorporated into the Nazira and Sibsagar Assembly constituencies.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X