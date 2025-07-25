AGP leaders meet Amit Shah, reaffirm commitment to NDA alliance

Guwahati, July 25: Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president and State Cabinet Minister Atul Bora led a party delegation to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday. BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda was also present during the meeting.

The AGP delegation included working president and State Minister Keshab Mahanta, AGP general secretary and newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya, and senior AGP leader and Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury.

During the interaction, Atul Bora thanked the Union Home Minister for his continued support in guiding Assam towards peace and development.

“We expressed our heartfelt gratitude to Amit Shah for his unwavering support and visionary leadership, which continue to guide Assam toward lasting peace and accelerated progress,” Bora said.

He added that under the NDA Government, Assam has witnessed transformative growth, and the AGP, a proud ally of the BJP-led NDA, remains fully committed to this path of stability and development.

Bora further stated that the BJP-AGP alliance will continue working in close coordination to ensure inclusive development and a brighter future for every citizen of the State.





By

Staff Reporter