AGP is only genuine flag-bearer of regionalism in Assam: Manoj Saikia

Guwahati, July 31: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), reiterating its ideological foundation, reaffirmed its position as the true torchbearer of regionalism in Assam, setting the tone for an assertive political comeback ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

In an interaction with The Assam Tribune, AGP general secretary Manoj Saikia stated, “AGP is the only genuine flag-bearer of the ideology of regionalism in Assam,” countering allegations from opposition parties like Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal. Saikia asserted that while others claim regional identity, they dilute their stand through opportunistic alliances and ideological ambiguity, whereas AGP’s foundation lies in the historic anti-Congress regional movement of Assam.

Emphasizing a renewed focus on grassroots outreach, Saikia revealed that the party has restructured its organizational setup across all tiers—booth, mandal, constituency, and district levels.

The party’s core message—“regionalism for the greater good of Assam and the security of its indigenous communities”—will be taken directly to the people through intensified campaigns.

He also noted that AGP is highlighting both its regional roots and the developmental achievements of the NDA government, of which it is a key constituent.

AGP president and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora has already begun touring various Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs), engaging with local workers to strengthen the base and prepare for the polls.

The party has also planned a convention of Northeast regional parties in Guwahati during its Foundation Day celebrations in October, to be followed by a statewide public rally campaign.

With a historical presence in 84 LACs and having won nine seats in the 2021 Assembly elections, the AGP is aiming to contest around 40 seats in 2026, although the final seat tally will depend on seat-sharing arrangements with the BJP. Saikia expressed optimism that regionalism is once again gaining traction among voters, and AGP is well-positioned to harness that momentum for an improved electoral outcome.