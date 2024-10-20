AGP in damage control mode after mass resignation over Bongaigaon candidacy

Bongaigaon, Oct 20: Faced with a massive jolt ahead of the November 13 by-polls in Bongaigaon, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has gone into a crisis management mode.

Following the resignation of 36 AGP leaders, including the district president and secretary, over the potential candidacy of party’s senior leader Phani Bhushan Choudhury’s wife on Saturday, the party has swiftly restructured its Bongaigaon district working committee.

On Sunday, the AGP appointed Ashok Deb as the new district president and Palash Shastri as the new general secretary. The restructuring aims to stabilise the party and sail through the upcoming by-polls amidst rising tensions and discontent among party members.

The Bongaigaon seat has been a stronghold for the AGP since 1985, and in light of the party’s historical performance in the constituency, the BJP has chosen to leave the seat for its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner to contest.

However, the recent internal strife among party workers regarding the candidacy for the by-poll has cast a shadow over the party’s prospects in the seat.

Barpeta MP Choudhury, addressed the resignations, highlighting that the party candidacy for Bongaigaon has not yet been officially announced by the central committee. “The party candidate for the Bongaigaon seat is not yet announced... We are not aware of who is going to get it. Dipti Mayee Choudhury has yet not received the ticket, so the claims of resignation for her candidacy are baseless,” he asserted.

Choudhury expressed uncertainty regarding the identity of many individuals who resigned, stating, “Though it is yet to be verified, maybe the individuals seeking candidacy aren’t confident enough, so they are using these tactics ahead of the official announcement.”

The senior leader also commented on AGP district secretary Sailendra Sarkar’s interest in the candidacy, affirming that final decisions will rest with the central committee after consulting grassroots workers.

Additionally, Choudhury raised concerns about the authenticity of signatures on the resignation letters, particularly regarding Bikash Ghosh alias Babu, who claimed he had never attended the meeting where the resignations were discussed.

“I want my party to claim victory in Bongaigaon, no matter whoever gets the candidacy,” Choudhury declared. “This is a fight between NDA and the INDIA bloc, not between party candidacy seekers,” he asserted.