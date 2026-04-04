AGP Chief walks tightrope between regionalism, NDA pitch in Poll endgame

Guwahati, April 4: With the poll campaign entering its decisive final lap, Atul Bora is walking a political tightrope – invoking the emotional pull of regionalism while aggressively backing the NDA’s development pitch, even as questions mount over candidate choices and shifting voter equations.

In a candid conversation with The Assam Tribune, the AGP chief exudes confidence, brushes aside criticism, and signals a calculated gamble on new social alignments.

AT: You have been crisscrossing the State invoking regional sentiment clubbed with a development plank. How do you see your election campaign shaping up?

Atul Bora: The NDA is seeking a third term in the State and the response is only getting better with each term. Particularly this time, the response of women voters is tremendous and we believe women power will be a decisive factor in this election. The NDA will score an easy hat-trick with an absolute majority. We also have strong support from the youth as well.

AT: AGP’s ticket distribution this time came under the scanner with 13 out of 26 seats allotted to candidates from a religious minority community, including an ex-AIUDF candidate. Has AGP diluted its regional core?

Bora: Not at all. AGP has never done the politics of religious minority or majority. Since our political debut in 1985, we have had MLAs and minister from religious minority communities. The same was the case in 1996. We have not made “non-Indians” our candidates. We are a secular party. We have our roots in Mankachar, Hailakandi, and other such constituencies.

AT: Practically, you have put 50 per cent of your stake largely in the hands of minority community voters. Can AGP pull this off?

Bora: We have to take into account the changing dynamics. Till the recent past, both the minority and tea garden communities were largely Congress vote banks. But now even tea garden voters have changed track and witnessed progress. Minority voters, too, are happy with the developmental projects of the NDA. AIUDF’s Badruddin Ajmal gave them nothing but religious fanaticism. Congress, too, did nothing for genuine Indian Muslims.

Fielding minority candidates does not mean a deviation from regionalism. Moreover, voting behaviour depends on population structure and candidates are selected accordingly. In Paka Betbari, we fielded Dr Tara Prasad Das, a popular two-term MLA. Similarly, in areas with minority dominance, we have fielded minority candidates.

AT: How many seats is AGP confident of winning this time, and where do you face challenges?

Bora: It is difficult to give numbers with just five days to go for the elections. We have fielded candidates and are expecting all of them to do well.

AT: AGP is NDA’s regional partner for two terms. Has the party grown stronger at the grassroots, and within the alliance structure for that matter?

Bora: The strength of a party within an alliance depends on numbers. The party has seen its share of tumultuous periods in the past. Now, we are moving steadily with the NDA towards a third term. At the same time, as I always say, we have roots and seeds all over Assam that we are nurturing them with patience. We are definitely becoming stronger.

AT: Why did BJP field Kushal Dowari from Sivasagar when the seat had gone to the AGP in the alliance agreement with Prodip Hazarika contesting as the AGP candidate?

Bora: Sometimes an alliance has to take tactical calls, and friendly fights are part of the deal. Trust me, it has been done to defeat the Opposition.

AT: Why should people vote for NDA?

Bora: The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government has promised and delivered. Be it economy, job creation, industrialization or social security, we have outperformed our promises. For growth, development, and a safe and secure Assam, people should choose the NDA.