AGP charts poll strategy, plans Northeast Regional Parties Convention

Guwahati, July 4: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) held a high-level meeting at its central office in Ambari under the chairmanship of party president Atul Bora for setting the roadmap for upcoming elections on Wednesday.

In a significant move, the party leadership decided to organize a convention of regional political parties from across the Northeast, aiming to foster greater coordination and alliance-building among like-minded groups in the region.

The meeting was attended by AGP working president Keshab Mahanta and key members of the party’s central committee.

The regional party also focused extensively on organizational preparedness for the forthcoming elections to the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and other autonomous councils. Discussions centred on strengthening the party’s grassroots network and mobilizing cadres for the electoral battle ahead.

Deliberations were also held on the programme for AGP’s foundation day, which will be celebrated on October 14. It was decided that the occasion would be observed at both the district and mandal levels, with a coordinated push to engage party workers and the public.

Additionally, the party resolved to hold zonal-level meetings involving central executive members, district and constituency committees, as well as leaders of the party’s affiliated youth and women’s wings.

The meeting saw the participation of AGP vice presidents, general secretaries, various office bearers, and heads of the party’s frontal organizations, reflecting a unified effort to rejuvenate the party’s presence across the State.