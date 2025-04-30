AGP, AIUDF unveil poll manifestos; push for transparent, corruption-free panchayats

Guwahati, April 30: With an eye on the upcoming panchayat elections, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Tuesday unveiled its election manifesto, pledging to build clean, transparent, and corruption-free panchayats. The manifesto was launched at the party headquarters in Ambari, Guwahati.

Focusing on grassroots empowerment, the AGP has promised to strengthen rural infrastructure, including better roads, smooth connectivity, regular electricity, and clean drinking water for every household. The party also vowed to set up skill development centres, common service centres, and provide high-speed internet access through optical fiber connections at the panchayat level.

Improved education and healthcare services have been given priority, along with a strong push for economic uplift of rural youth and women. The party pledged to expand government self-reliance schemes to boost employment and fortify the rural economy.

The regional party’s manifesto also places special emphasis on increasing farmers’ income and agricultural productivity. The AGP assured regular village-level meetings (gaon sabhas) to address public grievances and ensure participatory governance.

AGP general secretaries Dr Kamalakanta Kalita and Manoj Saikia, vice president Bishnu Das, secretary Prince Faizul Haque, office secretary Nrip Kumar Phukan, and legal cell convenor Partha Pratim Medhi were present at the launch programme.

AIUDF releases manifesto: The India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Tuesday exuded confidence about forming Zila Parishads (ZPs) in Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, and Barpeta districts in the forthcoming panchayat elections

The statement was made at a time when the Badruddin Ajmal-led party released its manifesto for the panchayat polls on Tuesday.

Addressing the press on the occasion, AIUDF general secretary and MLA Dr Rafiqul Islam said that the party has fielded candidates in 74 seats of ZP members and more than 300 seats of Anchalik Panchayat members across the State.

“We are going to form ZPs in Dhubri, Barpeta, and South Salmara-Mankachar. We are also confident of doing well in Bongaigaon, Darrang, Goalpara, Nagaon, Morigaon, and Hojai districts,” he said.

In its manifesto, the AIUDF promised to work to make panchayats free of corruption and also to work for farmers, small rural businessmen, and unorganized sector workers in villages.

Dr Islam alleged huge corruption in the panchayats under the current BJP-led dispensation.

He also asserted that Central funds for the panchayat and rural development sectors have decreased substantially in recent years.