AGP agent detained for carrying mobile phone into Dhubri counting centre

Dhubri, June 3: An AGP counting agent has been detained by Dhubri police after attempting to smuggle a mobile phone into the vote-counting centre at Dhubri Bholanath College, in direct violation of the ban on mobile devices at the facility.

The agent, identified as Ariful Islam, was caught after police conducted a search and found the mobile phone concealed inside his shoe. Despite the clear prohibition on mobile phones within the counting centre, Islam attempted to bypass security measures by hiding the device in an unconventional manner.

Upon discovery of the phone, Islam reportedly misbehaved with the police, leading to his detention. The incident occurred amidst the heightened security arrangements put in place for the counting of votes for the Dhubri, Gauripur, and Golakganj assembly constituencies of the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency.

The Dhubri district administration had earlier emphasised strict adherence to security protocols to ensure a smooth and secure counting process. This incident underscores the challenges faced by authorities in maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.

Further details on the repercussions for Ariful Islam and any potential charges he may face are yet to be disclosed by the police.