Agarwood deal dispute in Doboka leads to FIRs, accused allegedly flees to Dubai

Hojai, Feb 3: A dispute over a high-value agarwood consignment has taken a serious turn in Doboka under Hojai district, leading to police complaints and an alleged international escape. The incident revolves around a business deal between two close friends, which later escalated into a bitter digital and legal battle.

According to information available, a resident of Doboka, identified as Islam Uddin, has alleged that he was cheated by his friend Imran Hussain after selling him agarwood (oudh) worth approximately Rs 15 lakh on credit. Islam stated that the transaction took place around one-and-a-half-years ago, with the understanding that the payment would be cleared within two months.

However, even after the passage of more than a year, the payment was not made. Islam said that due to their friendship, he initially refrained from pressing for the money, believing that Hussain might be facing financial difficulties.

But as his own financial needs grew urgent, he repeatedly asked for the dues, which allegedly went unanswered.

The matter worsened when Islam discovered that Imran Hussain had reportedly left for Dubai, allegedly without settling the amount. Islam further accused Hussain of defaming him on social media by uploading videos and branding him a thief for demanding his own money.

Feeling harassed and left with no alternative, Islam Uddin lodged FIRs at Murajhar and Doboka police stations, seeking legal action against the accused.

Local sources revealed that both parties had been involved in a prolonged social media confrontation, uploading videos against each other. Although there was an attempt at reconciliation and deletion of the online content, the dispute eventually reached the police.

Attempts to contact Imran Hussain for his version of the story were unsuccessful. He was not available for comment at the time of filing this report.

Police have taken cognizance of the complaints and are reportedly looking into the matter. Further investigation is under way.