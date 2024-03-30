‘Against welfare activities,’ Assam CM slams Congress over tax notice

Guwahati, Mar 30: Launching an attack on Congress, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the party is denying benefits to the poor by not paying tax to the government.

Sarma’s reaction came after the Congress stated that the party has received fresh notices from the Income Tax Department asking them to pay Rs. 1,823.08 crore and accused the ruling BJP of indulging in “tax terrorism.”

“If the Congress is not paying the tax, then this means that they are against welfare activities. They are against the poor, against the downtrodden,” Sarma said.

The chief minister said that the money collected as tax goes to hospitals, schools, and colleges.

“Tax money is a benevolent thing because it goes for public welfare. The notice to Congress is, therefore, not tax terrorism, but tax compliance,” Sarma said.



