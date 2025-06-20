Against all odds: Differently abled Mariani girl achieves academic milestone

Jorhat, June 20: Vishnupriya Gogoi, a young girl from Mariani, has proven that physical disability can never hold back determination and dreams. At just 21 years old, she has achieved a milestone that many take for granted — earning a Bachelor’s degree- despite never being able to stand or walk.

Standing only two feet tall, she is completely dependent on her mother's lap for mobility. But with unwavering willpower, mental strength, and a deep love for learning, she has overcome extraordinary odds.

“My husband is a vegetable seller, and we’ve endured many struggles,” said Rumi Gogoi, Vishnupriya's mother. “But seeing my daughter graduate brings immense satisfaction. All our hardships have finally borne fruit.”

A resident of Japishajia village in Beltol under Selenghat, Vishnupriya is the eldest daughter of Lakhi Gogoi and Rumi Gogoi. Disabled since birth, she has never taken a step on her own. Yet, her academic journey has been one of quiet resilience— excelling her high school and higher secondary exams with distinction.









Vishnupriya with her mother

She recently passed her final undergraduate examination under Dibrugarh University, earning a Bachelor’s degree with Honours in Sociology from Amguri College.

“She was always focused on her studies,” her mother added. “Even though she couldn’t walk, she worked hard and graduated with good marks. We are very proud of her.”

Coming from an economically disadvantaged family, Vishnupriya now dreams of becoming a teacher. She has appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for an electric wheelchair and a modest job opportunity that would enable her to lead a life of dignity and independence.

Her story is a powerful reminder that when the mind is strong and the spirit unyielding, no physical challenge is insurmountable. Vishnupriya’s journey is not just a tale of personal triumph — it is an inspiration to all.