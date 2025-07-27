After UNESCO tag, over 90,000 tourists visited Charaideo Moidams in a year: Jogen Mohan

Nazira, July 27: The first anniversary of the recognition of the Charaideo Moidams as a UNESCO World Heritage Site was celebrated at Charaideo on Saturday.

Minister of Transport, Cooperation, and Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Departments Jogen Mohan and Minister of Industry and Commerce Bimal Borah attended the programme.

In his speech, Mohan extended thanks to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister, various organisations and local people on the occasion of completion of one year of the Charaideo Moidams as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

He said that over 300 foreign tourists and more than 90,000 domestic tourists have visited the Charaideo Moidams since their being declared a World Heritage Site.

The event was organized by the State Directorate of Archaeology under the Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department of the Assam government in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Swargadeo Sakalor Smriti Tarpan Samiti.

Minister Borah recalled the day the Charaideo Moidams were recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and recounted his experience associated with it.

Sonari MLA Dharmeswar Konwar, Demow MLA Sushanta Borgohain, Tai Ahom Development Council chairman Mayur Borgohain, ASI Additional Director Janhwij Sharma, Secretary to the Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department Manas Nath, Sivasagar District Commissioner Aayush Garg, noted historian Dr Jogendra Nath Phukan and others were also present at the programme.

Earlier, the programme began with the performance of the Ahom rituals at the site of the moidams.

The Charaideo Moidams were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site on July 26, 2024.









By

Correspondent