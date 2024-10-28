After six years, Captain NM Gupta Memorial Football Tournament returns to Barak Valley

Silchar, Oct 28: Football enthusiasts in Barak Valley can look forward to the return of the prestigious Captain NM Gupta Memorial Football Tournament set to take place from November 4 to 11.

This marks the tournament's revival after a six-year break; the last edition in 2018 saw Army Green Bengaluru triumph over the Mizoram Football team with a narrow 1-0 victory to claim the title.

Organised by the District Sports Association (DSA), this year’s tournament will feature six teams competing for the coveted trophy, continuing a legacy that began in 1962.

The participating teams include North East United FC, Raeangdai FC (Manipur), Aizawl FC, Mohammedan SC (Kolkata), Senapati FC (Manipur), and Lenruol FC, divided into two groups.

This year, the champions will receive the trophy along with cash prize of ₹1 lakh, while the runners-up will take home ₹50,000 and a trophy. Additionally, the tournament's best player will be awarded ₹5,000, with Player of the Match honors for each game.

The opening match will feature Lenruol FC against Raeangdai FC at the SM Dev Stadium. All matches will adhere to the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) rules and be overseen by the Assam Football Association (AFA).

Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty expressed his excitement about being involved in the tournament, which holds a rich legacy.

He reiterated the steps taken by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to promote sports and develop infrastructure, urging stakeholders to fully support the organization of this significant event.

Shiba Brata Dutta, president of the Silchar DSA and vice chairman of the organising committee, expressed the group's commitment to revive this national-level tournament, which has enjoyed immense success in the past.

He highlighted the attractive prize money associated with this year’s event, reflecting their dedication to maintaining the tournament’s grandeur.

Atanu Bhattacharjee, general secretary of DSA Silchar and convener of the tournament, noted that the organising committee is chaired by former Silchar MP Dr. Rajdeep Roy, with legislator Chakraborty serving as the working chairman.