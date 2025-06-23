After land row in Kokrajhar, mega power project shifted to Dhubri or Goalpara: CM

Guwahati, June 23: The state government is planning to set up a 3,000-MW thermal power project in Dhubri and Goalpara districts, moving it away from its earlier proposed location in Kokrajhar.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state had initially considered establishing the project in Kokrajhar to bring greater economic benefits to the district.

However, following criticism from some quarters accusing the government of attempting to "take away tribal land", the proposal is now being reconsidered.

“This 3,000-MW thermal power project will be coming up in our state. A sum of Rs 40,000 crore will be spent on it, and the tender will be issued soon,” Sarma said.

He confirmed that two land parcels in Dhubri and Goalpara have been identified for the project, and the foundation stone is likely to be laid by November.

The Chief Minister noted that the government had initially pitched Kokrajhar as the project site to ensure the district benefits from a major investment, which is expected to create around one lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities.

“With the Rs 26,000-crore semiconductor unit of the Tata Group coming up in Jagiroad, we felt that a similarly large-scale project should be brought to Kokrajhar,” Sarma explained.

“But we don’t want to proceed amid allegations that we are targeting tribal land,” he said, responding to claims from some groups that the government was “plotting to hand over” tribal land to corporate entities.

Sarma added that the land identified in Kokrajhar for the project spans approximately 4,000 bighas and is currently occupied by around 80 families.

While the power project may no longer come up there, he said the land could still be used for public welfare initiatives.

“The land may not be used for the power project, but I believe it’s not fair for so few people to hold so much land. A hospital or a college could be established there instead,” the Chief Minister suggested.

PTI