After Jhumur spectacle, PM Modi to attend Assam’s ‘past, present & future’ exhibition

Guwahati, Feb. 24: In just an hour, 9,000 artistes will take the stage at Sarusajai Stadium, performing Jhumur, the traditional dance of the Tea Tribes, in a spectacular bid to enter the record books

The event, celebrating the vibrant cultural heritage of Assam’s Tea Tribes, is expected to draw global attention, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, and around 200 foreign delegates in attendance.









Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma taking stock of arrangements ahead of Jhumur performance (Photo: @himantabiswa/ X)

Following the Jhumur performance, Prime Minister Modi will head to Khanapara’s Veterinary Field for the second edition of Advantage Assam, set to begin on Tuesday.

The Khanapara exhibition, a key attraction of the summit, will showcase Assam’s economic progress and future aspirations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier revealed that the Prime Minister expressed a keen interest in visiting the exhibition in an informal capacity, interacting with exhibitors and the public.









Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma taking stock of the Khanapara exhibition (Photo: @himantabiswa/ X)

“The Prime Minister has insisted on a non-official, more personal engagement at the exhibition,” Sarma had said, during a press briefing at Lok Sewa Bhawan last week.

The exhibition has been designed in five phases, chronicling Assam’s past, present, and future.

The ‘Pride of Assam’ segment will feature Kaziranga, Muga silk, Assam’s Skill University, and key infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, the ‘Future of Assam’ block will highlight emerging industries, including semiconductors, Reliance’s ventures, and the expansion of Guwahati airport.

Three additional sections will showcase products from local companies and Self-Help Groups (SHGs), offering a glimpse into Assam’s growing entrepreneurial landscape.

The Chief Minister has hailed the Prime Minister’s overnight stay in Assam as a historic milestone, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also set to remain in the state for three days.

“This is a momentous occasion for Assam. The Prime Minister’s overnight halt and the External Affairs Minister’s extended stay highlight the state’s increasing prominence,” Sarma added.

Buoyed by the massive scale of the Jhumur performance, the Assam government is now exploring an even larger showcase in New Delhi, featuring 25,000 Jhumur dancers.

Additionally, plans are in motion to organise a similar event spotlighting Bagurumba, the traditional dance of the Bodo community.

With Sarusajai Stadium set to become the stage for history tonight, Assam is not just celebrating its cultural heritage—it is dancing into a new era of global recognition.