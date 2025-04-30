After HSLC blow, HS exam 2025 results show slump in pass percentage

Guwahati, April 30: The announcement of this year’s Higher Secondary (HS) results in Assam has brought a worrying trend to the fore — a decline in pass percentages across all major streams, signalling a larger concern about the state’s academic performance.

The Science stream, traditionally among the best-performing, recorded a pass percentage of 84.88% this year — significantly lower than 2024’s 89.88%.

The slide continued in the Commerce stream, with 82.18% students passing this year, down from 87.66% the previous year. Humanities students also reflected the slump, managing an 81.03% pass percentage compared to 88.36% in 2024.

The Vocational stream took the hardest hit, plunging to 68.55% from last year’s 85.78%. This consistent downward trend across disciplines has sparked concern among educators, parents, and policymakers alike.













The pass percentage of all the streams in the last 10 years. (Source: Assam Government)





Adding to the unease, 155 candidates were expelled during the HS Final Examination 2025 for using unfair means — a statistic that hints at a deeper crisis of academic preparedness and exam integrity.

"One key reason is students’ overreliance on the internet — with information at their fingertips; many no longer see the classroom as a space for new learning. On the other hand, teachers remain bogged down by non-academic duties, leaving them little time for real teaching," opines Nurul Lashkar, an educator.

The HS results echo a similar decline seen earlier in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) results, where the state recorded a dismal 63.98% pass rate — a steep fall from 75.7% in 2024 and 72.69% in 2023, making it the lowest in three years.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, acknowledging the slide, recently announced the state government's plan to establish higher secondary schools in every gram panchayat to strengthen the foundation of rural education.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also weighed in, urging society to support education reforms. In a novel appeal, he encouraged Bihu and Puja committees to conduct after-school support classes for students, particularly those in government schools.

While officials are scrambling to stem the academic decline, this year’s HS and HSLC results serve as a wake-up call, highlighting the urgent need for systemic changes in Assam’s schooling structure, teacher training, and student support mechanisms.