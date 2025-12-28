After HC relief to 68 families, eviction resumes in Biswanath over VGR land

Biswanath, Dec 28: A large-scale eviction drive was carried out by the Biswanath district administration early on Sunday at Baghmari, targeting alleged encroachments on government land.

The operation began around 6 am amid heavy police deployment, with more than 17 bulldozers and several excavators pressed into service.

Officials said the drive followed eviction notices issued in August to 732 families accused of occupying 265 bighas of Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) land under Plot Nos. 203 and 189.

The eviction had earlier been stalled multiple times due to stay orders from the Gauhati High Court.

However, officials proceeded on Sunday after relief was granted to only 68 families, who continue to remain protected under the court’s order.

The remaining 664 households are being cleared during the drive.

Residents contested the action, claiming they had lived in the area for decades and questioning the sudden enforcement of land laws.

Many said repeated appeals to local authorities and mandals for land pattas had gone unanswered.

Alapuddin, one of the evicted residents, broke down as his house was demolished, alleging that the administration is not allowing residents to go near their homes.

“This would have been the last time for us to see our house, but they are not letting us. I was born here, my parents died here and I grew old here. We don’t understand what land they are talking about,” he said.

He added that despite repeated appeals, his family was never granted land pattas and that there are 13 members in his household.

Confirming the scale of the operation, local resident Diganta Saikia said elaborate security arrangements had been put in place.

“As per official documents, 265 bighas of land under Plot No. 203 is being cleared today and 664 families are affected. Earlier attempts on August 18, September and October had to be stopped due to court orders. Today, the eviction has finally begun,” he said.

Tension prevailed in the area throughout the operation, with police maintaining a strict vigil.

Earlier on Saturday night, three leaders of the All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AMSU) were arrested by Biswanath Police around midnight, according to sources.

Those arrested have been identified as Hussain Sikdaar, president of the AMSU Biswanath unit, Fakir Ali, assistant general secretary, and another leader from Behali.

Police sources said the arrests were made on suspicion that the leaders were attempting to create a hostile and tense situation in areas where the eviction is being carried out.

The Assam Tribune, however, cannot independently verify this claim.