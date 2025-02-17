After groundwater, Arsenic found in rice cultivated in Jorhat, says AAU study

Jorhat, Feb 17: A two-year study conducted by Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has revealed a disturbing presence of arsenic in rice cultivated in Titabar, Jorhat. The study, led by Professor Samiran Dutta of the Department of Land Sciences, AAU, found arsenic levels ranging from 0.5 to 0.8 milligrams per kilogram of rice, raising significant health concerns for consumers.

The research indicates that arsenic contamination in rice corresponds with high levels of arsenic found in groundwater in the region. The findings have sparked concerns, as rice is a staple food in Assam and is consumed by millions.

Professor Dutta, explaining the gravity of the issue, said, "Our study, conducted over two years, confirms the presence of arsenic in rice from several villages in Titabar, including Basagaon, Nangal, Leheng, and Bebejia. Arsenic exposure through food and water is a major health risk. However, we have seen successful mitigation efforts in West Bengal through awareness and special processing techniques. By adopting similar measures, we can reduce arsenic levels in rice and prevent long-term health consequences."

Arsenic is a known toxin that can cause severe health complications when ingested, even in small amounts, over time. Experts warn that arsenic-contaminated rice and water can damage the kidneys, liver, and even lead to cancer.

The discovery has intensified demands for intervention from health and agricultural authorities. This revelation comes after previous reports of arsenic contamination in groundwater across 21 districts in Assam. With rice now also affected, researchers stress the urgent need for sustainable solutions to protect public health.

Earlier on December 10, 2024, Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil had informed the the Rajya Sabha that Assam ranks third, after Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, for the highest number of districts affected by arsenic in groundwater.