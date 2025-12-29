After fog delay, Amit Shah reaches Guwahati for day-long Assam visit

Guwahati, Dec 29: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati on Monday for a day-long visit during which he is scheduled to inaugurate several infrastructure and cultural projects across Assam, including the Batadrava Cultural Project in Nagaon district and the Jyoti Bishnu Auditorium in Guwahati.

“Honoured to welcome Adarniya @AmitShah ji at Guwahati Airport. This visit of his will mark a new dawn of growth and cultural renaissance for Assam. We look forward to his insights and guidance as he will dedicate key projects to the people,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on a micro-blogging website.

Shah was initially expected to arrive in Guwahati on Sunday night from Ahmedabad, but his visit was delayed after his flight could not take off due to fog.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Sarma had indicated that the flight might be delayed because of poor weather conditions while reviewing preparations at Batadrava.

“The fog conditions over Guwahati might delay the flight. –I am expecting him to land by 11:30 pm,” Sarma had said.

The Home Minister is en route to Batadrava Than in Borduwa, Nagaon district, in a Border Security Force helicopter.

At Borduwa, the birthplace of Vaishnava saint Srimanta Sankardeva, Shah will inaugurate the Rs 227-crore redevelopment project of the spiritual site. Shah is also scheduled to address a public rally at Borduwa following the inauguration.

Later, Shah will return to Guwahati to inaugurate the Rs 111-crore new building of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and the Rs 189-crore Integrated Command and Control System (ICCS), aimed at strengthening the city’s security infrastructure.

According to Chief Minister Sarma, the ICCS will monitor over 2,000 CCTV cameras across Guwahati to enhance security surveillance and emergency response mechanisms in the state.

On the same day, Shah will also inaugurate the Rs 291-crore Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, an auditorium with a seating capacity of 5,000, before departing for New Delhi.

With inputs from PTI