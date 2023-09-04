After DSP former SP of Bajali arrested in corruption case

Bajali, Sep 4: Former SP of Bajali, Siddhartha Buragohain, has been arrested by CID in connection to an alleged extortion case following which several police officials were arrested. The resident of the said SP was sealed before the arrest.

This comes after DSP Puskal Gogoi was also arrested by the CID today morning.

Earlier (ASP) Gayatri Sonowal and her husband Bobby Singh Sharma, Bhawanipur Police Outpost IC Debajit Giri, ASI Sasanka Das, ABC Injamamul Hassan, Bajali SP’s driver Deepjoy Roy and home guard Nabir Ahmed were arrested by the CID in regard to the corruption case in Bajali.

The CID on Friday detained seven police personnel at its head office at Ulubari in Guwahati, Assam over the alleged extortion-related case.

The arrests were made in connection with a CID case registered on Thursday initially against seven police personnel of Bajali, including a deputy superintendent of police and two sub-inspectors.

Director General of Police GP Singh had on Friday written on X, that the “case was registered after receiving a complaint of demand for money by some personnel of Bajali district” in the first week of August.”

Though the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption unit could not succeed in laying a trap, the case was filed after it was found that “the complaint was true prima facie”, he said.