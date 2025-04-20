After Byrnihat tops pollution charts, think tank calls for Delhi-style action plan

Jorabat, April 20: Amid mounting alarm over Byrnihat’s designation as the world’s most polluted city, calls have intensified for a structured and legally-backed pollution control mechanism in the region. The Centre for Efficient Governance (CEG), a think tank, has urged both Assam and Meghalaya governments to immediately adopt a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-like framework to combat the worsening air quality crisis.

“The GRAP model implemented in Delhi-NCR has demonstrated clear effectiveness. Its structured, trigger-based actions, from curbing industrial emissions to vehicular restrictions, have brought a degree of accountability to air pollution governance,” said Rakesh Hazarika, executive director of CEG. “Such a system is critical for Byrnihat, where public health is already under severe strain.”

The Supreme Court played a decisive role in shaping GRAP by directing the government to develop a time-bound strategy to tackle pollution. Following the Court’s intervention, GRAP was approved in 2016 and enforced in 2017 under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The commission holds legal powers across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan, with authority to impose restrictions on industries, regulate transport, and oversee emergency measures during pollution spikes.

Hazarika noted that a similar independent commission for Assam and Meghalaya – reporting directly to the Gauhati High Court – is now necessary. “There is no clear accountability framework overseeing the bordering area of Dimoria-Byrnihat. A legally mandated body with enforcement powers is the only way to ensure compliance and transparency,” he said.

The think tank has also flagged the urgent need to expand air quality monitoring infrastructure. Currently, the only Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) in Dimoria is at Byrnihat, managed by the Pollution Control Board, Assam. CEG has recommended new stations in pollution-prone areas including Kamarkuchi, Kamalajari, Morokdola, Khetri and Sonapur to provide real-time data under the National Air Quality Index.

While recent administrative action, including industry inspections and proposed corrective measures, has brought some momentum, experts warn that piecemeal steps without statutory authority may fall short in tackling what is fast becoming a chronic environmental emergency.

