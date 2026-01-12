After backlash, new Congress entrant apologises for Sivasagar–Dhubri remark

Guwahati, Jan 12: A day after his remarks triggered a political stir across party lines, Congress entrant Rejaul Karim Sarkar, on Monday, issued a clarification and an apology, saying his statement made during a public speech had been misinterpreted and that his intent was to underline unity and development across Assam.

Sarkar, who recently joined the Congress, said the controversy stemmed from a line in his speech in which he spoke about balanced development across regions.

“I spoke on greater Assam and unity in my speech while joining Congress. There was a sentence where I mentioned ‘Sivasagar’s development should take place in Dhubri and vice versa’. Many have shown their objections over the statement. However, my aim was to express that we should take Assam forward by unity and development,” he said.

Clarifying further, Sarkar stressed that his words were never meant to draw an unfavourable comparison between districts or to suggest altering the character of any region. “It was not my aim to state that Sivasagar must be turned into Dhubri,” he said.

Seeking to explain the context, Sarkar acknowledged that his lack of political experience may have contributed to the confusion.

“Since I am new to politics and I spoke on a political stage for the first time, I admit there could be a switch of words. My central message was unity and to foster a greater Assam,” he said, conceding that his phrasing may not have conveyed his intent clearly.

The remark drew sharp reactions in Assam, prompting a BJP attack, a warning from TAYPA, and an admission of a “communication lapse” by the Congress.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia said Sarkar’s statement was poorly articulated and did not reflect the Congress party’s position.

“There have been previous controversies around him, which I had protested against at the time. There was probably a mistake in the way he communicated what he wanted to say. I was not present at the event,” Saikia said.

The Congress acknowledged that while Sarkar may have intended to speak about the idea of Bor Assam (Greater Assam), both the phrasing and delivery of his remarks were unacceptable.

Distancing the party from Sarkar’s remarks, Saikia said such views could not be accepted within the Congress.

“Sarkar is a new entrant to the party, and it would be better for him not to express such opinions in the future. I believe he has apologised on social media. Instead of making such remarks, he could have explained Bor Assam better. He probably lacks experience in public speaking,” he said.

Rejecting allegations of any demographic intent behind the remarks, Saikia said Sarkar had never spoken about inviting foreign nationals.

“I have not heard him say anything about bringing Bangladeshi nationals to Sivasagar or Tinsukia. People are interpreting statements to push us into danger,” he said, while conceding that Sarkar’s past statements had also courted controversy.

Saikia further accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of politicising the issue.

Chief Minister Sarma, however, strongly rejected the Congress explanation, asserting that Sarkar’s remarks had nothing to do with Bor Assam.

“This is not about Bor Assam. If he wanted to speak about it, he should have spoken about Sankardeva’s values. Can Sivasagar be turned into Dhubri as part of Bor Assam?” Sarma asked.

The Chief Minister further alleged that Sarkar’s family roots lay outside Assam. “His parents came from Mymensingh and Rangpur in Bangladesh. Are there not enough people in Sivasagar to talk about Bor Assam? Is Sarkar needed for this?” he said.

Meanwhile, the Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad, Assam (TAYPA), strongly condemned Sarkar’s remarks and questioned the Congress leadership’s response.

A TAYPA member alleged that Dhubri had undergone demographic changes due to infiltration. “Dhubri was once home to Koch Rajbongshis, but infiltration by Bangladeshi Muslim nationals changed the demographic structure. If Sarkar contributes to Congress and Congress forms the government, does it mean Ahom people will be replaced in Sivasagar?” he said.

Issuing an ultimatum, the organisation warned, “If Sarkar is not dropped or boycotted within seven days, Congress will lose not only its hopes of forming the government but also its credibility as an opposition party.”