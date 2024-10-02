After 47 days, NIA recovers live IED planted by ULFA-I in Lakhimpur

Guwahati, Oct 2: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recovered a live Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Lakhimpur district on Tuesday.

The explosive, planted by the proscribed outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), was later defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad of Assam Police.

The NIA became aware of the bomb during its investigation into a case related to a previous recovery of IEDs from North Lakhimpur district by Assam Police on August 15.

Investigations into the case RC-04/2024/NIA/GUW further revealed the involvement of one Girish Baruah, alias Gautam Baruah, and his associates in the movement and placement of IEDs in North Lakhimpur district.

Earlier, the state police had acted swiftly following the release of a video by Paresh Baruah, the SS C-in-C of ULFA(I), which declared a “military” protest by the banned terror outfit across Assam on Independence Day.

After taking over the investigation from the state police on September 17, the NIA discovered that ULFA(I) leadership had coordinated the placement of several IEDs with the intention of triggering blasts at multiple locations across Assam.

This was aimed at protesting the celebrations of Independence Day 2024 and instilling fear in the public as part of a larger conspiracy.

Earlier in the day, Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh informed that Assam Police is preparing a foolproof charge sheet against the arrested individuals in the bomb-planting case orchestrated by ULFA-I on Independence Day.

DGP Singh noted that Assam Police has procured “strong technical evidence” against the arrested individuals, most of whom are either over-ground workers of the proscribed ULFA-I or linkmen.

“All our arrests are based on solid technical evidence. We have strong proof that we will present in court. This is a large network of individuals—some involved in procuring the explosives, others in planting them, and there has been an exchange of money. We have all the evidence and will file a foolproof charge sheet in court,” said DGP Singh.

-By Staff Reporter

