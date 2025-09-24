After 40 years, Gossaigaon secures halts of 8 trains including Vande Bharat

Gossaigaon, Sept 24: After a long struggle spanning decades, the Railway Board has finally approved stoppages of eight long-distance superfast and express trains at the Gossaigaon Hat Railway Station with effect from September 16.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who had promised these stoppages during the BTC election campaign at Gossaigaon and Satyapur, has been credited with fulfilling his commitment. People from all sections of society, including commuters of the Gossaigaon and Parbatjhora sub-divisions, have expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for his prompt action. Various organisations had earlier submitted memorandums to the Chief Minister, highlighting communication bottlenecks faced by students, businesspersons, pilgrims, and patients needing to travel outside the State by train for health check-ups.

Following the CM’s assurance, the Railway Board approved the stoppages for the following trains – 15959 Howrah-Dibrugarh Kamrup Express (9:24-9:26 am); 15960 Dibrugarh-Howrah Kamrup Express (1:36-1:38 pm); 12505 Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Northeast Express (4:24-4:26 pm); 12506 Anand Vihar-Kamakhya Northeast Express (11:02-11:04 am); 22227 New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express (8:24-8:26 am); 22228 Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express (7:22-7:24 pm); 15753 Alipurduar-Guwahati Sifung Express at Chautara Station near Gossaigaon (4:40-4:42 am); and 15754 Guwahati-Alipurduar Sifung Express (9:18-9:20 pm).

The Gossaigaon Sub-Divisional Communication Development Committee, under the leadership of late Lahendra Basumatary, had been demanding such stoppages since 1979, but their appeals went unheeded until now.