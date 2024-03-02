After 18 years, 10 awarded life imprisonment for murder in Dhubri

Dhubri, Mar 2: In a significant verdict, the Additional and Sessions Judge of the Dhubri Court has convicted ten individuals to rigorous imprisonment for life, along with a fine of Rs. 8,000 each, in connection with a gruesome murder case dating back to 2006.

The case, which unfolded in the village of Bahir Salmara Part-Vll under the jurisdiction of the Bondihana police outpost in South Salmara Mankachar district, involved the brutal murder of Moinul Hoque. Hoque fell victim to a land-centered clash, succumbing to fatal injuries inflicted by stabbing with sharp weapons and wooden sticks.

According to information provided by the Additional Public Prosecutor of the Court, Dinesh Choudhury, the incident resulted in the untimely demise of Moinul Hoque and left two others, Shahjahan Ali and Joynal Hoque, grievously injured. The perpetrator's ruthless actions shocked the community, prompting Shahjahan Ali, the uncle of the deceased, to file a First Information Report (FIR) at the Bondihana police outpost, which was registered as Fakirganj PS 243/2006, U/S 147/148/149/302/307/325/326/447 IPC.

Following extensive legal proceedings, the case was registered as Sessions Case No. 38/2009 at the Dhubri district court. After hearing eleven witnesses and evaluating the evidence presented, Additional and Sessions Judge Syed Burhanur Rahman delivered the verdict on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Abdul Hai Mondal, Baten Ali, Natub Ali Mondal, Motior Rahman, Afzal Hoque, Aizal Hoque, Hasen Ali, Moynal Hoque, Mazid Ali, and Moksed Ali, were found guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Act and sentenced to life imprisonment until natural death. Additionally, they were fined Rs. 5,000 each and handed three years of imprisonment under Section 326 of the IPC Act, with a fine of Rs. 3,000/- in default.

The verdict has been welcomed with a sense of relief and satisfaction by the family of the deceased, who endured over a decade of waiting for justice. The successful conclusion of legal proceedings not only marks a significant milestone in delivering justice but also sends a strong deterrent message against acts of violence and criminality in the region.